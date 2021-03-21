DiVincenzo finished with 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 boards, three assists and three steals in 31 minutes of a 120-113 win against the Spurs on Saturday.

DiVincenzo recorded 13 boards in the contest, matching a career best he set earlier this month against the Wizards. DiVincenzo had an off night shooting as he continues to struggle from deep. It looked like he might have shot his way out of his cold slump with his four treys against Philly on Wednesday, but the shooting woes re-emerged against the Spurs. DiVincenzo will continue to see shooting opportunities playing in the Bucks offense, which should leave the scoring possibilities open to the third-year guard. He'll face the Pacers on Monday.