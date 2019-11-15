Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Minimal impact in start
DiVincenzo finished with four points, five rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 24 minutes during Thursday's 124-115 victory over the Bulls.
DiVincenzo made his first start of the season on Thursday, filling in for the injured Khris Middleton (leg). He played 24 minutes in the victory but failed to have any sort of meaningful impact. It appears as though the Bucks are going to cover for Middleton by using a number of different options. DiVincenzo should be better than this if he continues to start but there is very little upside, making him a risky pickup.
