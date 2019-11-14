Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Moving into starting five
DiVincenzo will start Thursday's game against the Bulls, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.
With Khris Middleton (leg) sidelined, DiVincenzo will make his first start of the season in what could be an audition for a longer-term role. The Bucks haven't released a firm timetable for Middleton's recovery, but the All-Star is expected to miss several weeks, so DiVincenzo could be looking at a boost in minutes for the rest of the month -- and potentially longer.
