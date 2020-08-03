DiVincenzo finished with nine points (4-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), one board, one assist, and two steals in 23 minutes of a 120-116 loss to Houston on Sunday.

DiVincenzo made his second consecutive start in place of Eric Bledsoe (coach's decision) in the contest, but he was unable to take advantage of the opportunity. He especially struggled connecting from deep, making just one attempt in a game where any make could have altered the end result. He'll try to fix his shooting woes against Brooklyn on Tuesday.