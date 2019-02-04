Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Not available Monday
DiVincenzo (heel) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Nets.
DiVincenzo has been dealing with bilateral heel bursitis for the better part of a month and will continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis. He's unlikely to be included in Milwaukee's rotation even once he overcomes the heel issue.
