DiVincenzo (toe) is not on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Suns.

A sprained toe on his right foot kept DiVincenzo out of the Bucks' two most-recent contests, but his absence from the report implies that he'll be back in action Monday night. Over his last five healthy games, DiVincenzo has averaged 11.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals.