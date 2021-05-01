site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Not on injury report
RotoWire Staff
DiVincenzo (toe) isn't on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Nets.
DiVincenzo will return after a one-game absence due to right great toe soreness. He's averaged 6.7 points and 5.0 rebounds in 26.5 minutes per game across his last six appearances.
