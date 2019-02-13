DiVincenzo (heel) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

The Bucks have unsurprisingly decided to shut down the rookie through the All-Star break while he continues to recover from the left heel bursitis that has kept him sidelined for the better part of the month. DiVincenzo hasn't been a rotation player for much of the season and that's unlikely to change once he's healthy again.

