DiVincenzo had his fourth-year team option picked up by the Bucks on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

DiVincenzo is expected to start at shooting guard for the Bucks this season after the failed trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic. He saw 23.0 minutes per game last season, but that figures to increase in 2020-21. If he can improve as a three-point shooter, he has the upside to be a valuable fantasy player given his defensive potential and strong rebounding for a guard.