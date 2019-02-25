Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Out again Monday
DiVincenzo (heel) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Bulls.
DiVincenzo is still dealing with a left heel injury and will miss another game as a result. The rookie, who hasn't played in an NBA game since Jan. 1, remains without a timetable for his return.
