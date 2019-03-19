Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Out again Tuesday
DiVincenzo (heel) will be inactive for Tuesday's contest against the Lakers.
It will be the third straight game that DiVincenzo will miss, as the former NCAA Champion continues to deal with left heel soreness. With Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) and Sterling Brown (wrist) out as well Tuesday, Tony Snell will likely see most of the minutes at the small-forward position for the Bucks.
