Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Out at least three games
DiVincenzo (knee) will be out for at least the next three games.
The rookie suffered a minor left quadriceps strain during Wednesday's loss against Memphis and, as a result, will have to sit out the next three contests. Afterwards, DiVincenzo will be re-evaluated and a timetable return date will likely be set. Prior to the injury, DiVincenzo was posting decent numbers with 6.4 points and 3.1 rebounds across 14 appearances.
