Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Out for rest
DiVincenzo won't play Saturday against San Antonio due to rest purposes.
DiVincenzo has started 10 straight contests for the Bucks, averaging 7.3 points, six rebounds and 3.8 assists over that stretch. He'll catch a breather Saturday and should be well rested for Monday's contest, also against the Spurs.
