DiVincenzo (heel) won't play in Summer League, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

DiVincenzo played in just 27 games for the Bucks in his rookie season, averaging 4.9 points and 2.4 rebounds over that stretch. He was unavailable down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs due to bilateral heel bursitis, and it appears he's not yet healthy enough to play this summer for Milwaukee.