DiVincenzo is out for Friday's game against the Hornets due to a right hip contusion.
DiVincenzo won't be available Friday, along with the majority of the Bucks' starters. As a result, Bryn Forbes, Sam Merrill and Pat Connaughton could see increased run in Milwaukee's backcourt.
