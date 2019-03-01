Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Out Friday
DiVincenzo (heel) is out Friday against the Lakers.
DiVincenzo continues to be plagued by bilateral heel bursitis. He doesn't have a timetable for a return, so he should be considered day-to-day.
