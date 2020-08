DiVincenzo will not play Tuesday against Washington due to a bruised right elbow.

The elbow issue isn't anything serious, and the Bucks are likely just resting DiVincenzo on the second half of a back-to-back. The second-year guard has played extremely poorly since arriving in Orlando, as he's shooting just 35.6 percent from the field and 19.0 percent from three. In Monday's loss to Toronto, DiVincenzo committed five turnovers and went 2-of-9 from the floor.