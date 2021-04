DiVincenzo (toe) will not be available for Thursday's game against Atlanta, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports.

A sore toe landed DiVincenzo on the initial injury report with a questionable designation, and it will now cost him a game as the Bucks finish out a three-game road trip. Expect Pat Connaughton and Bryn Forbes to be among the primary beneficiaries in DiVincenzo's absence.