DiVincenzo finished with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 26 minutes during Monday's 121-99 win over the Magic.

Despite averaging just 24.9 minutes per game, DiVincenzo is currently tied for ninth in the league with an average of 1.6 steals per game through the first 11 games of the season. The 23-year-old guard is also seeing slight increases in points (11.0 per game) and triples (2.3 per game) from last season.