DiVincenzo (groin) said he plans to make his summer league debut in Thursday's matchup against the Spurs.

DiVincenzo has missed the entirety of the Bucks' summer league schedule thus far with a groin injury, though there's now a growing optimism that he takes the court Thursday. Look for the first-round rookie to test everything out during pregame warmups just to be sure, with a final decision on his availability likely coming just prior to tip-off. The 6-foot-5 wing should immediately provide a deep ball threat after finishing his senior season at Villanova knocking down 40.1 percent of his three-point attempts.