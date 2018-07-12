Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Plans to make debut Thursday
DiVincenzo (groin) said he plans to make his summer league debut in Thursday's matchup against the Spurs.
DiVincenzo has missed the entirety of the Bucks' summer league schedule thus far with a groin injury, though there's now a growing optimism that he takes the court Thursday. Look for the first-round rookie to test everything out during pregame warmups just to be sure, with a final decision on his availability likely coming just prior to tip-off. The 6-foot-5 wing should immediately provide a deep ball threat after finishing his senior season at Villanova knocking down 40.1 percent of his three-point attempts.
More News
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...