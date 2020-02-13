DiVincenzo scored a team-high 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt) while adding eight rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 30 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 118-111 loss to the Pacers.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo (personal) still away from the team, the Bucks tried to make do with a balanced attack that saw six different players score between 12 and 19 points, but they weren't able to close the gap with DiVincenzo leading the way after staring at a 25-point deficit at halftime. The second-year guard remains an erratic offensive contributor, and over his last 10 games he's averaging only 10.3 points, 5.7 boards, 1.9 assists, 1.4 threes and 1.3 steals.