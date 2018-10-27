DiVincenzo delivered nine points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five assists, and four rebounds in 19 minutes during Friday's 125-95 win over the Timberwolves.

DiVincenzo actually saw a career-low minute total, but it didn't stop him from producing career highs in scoring and assists. On a deep team with lots of options in the backcourt and along the wing, DiVincenzo likely won't be a consistent factor as a rookie. However, that the former Villanova Wildcat has earned 20-plus minutes in four of the five contests thus far speaks to the prioritization of his development.