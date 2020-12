DiVincenzo had 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3PT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in Wednesday's loss to the Celtics.

It was a strong debut for DiVincenzo, who shot the ball well and looked much more confident than he did at the end of last season in the Orlando bubble. The third-year guard should have a firm grasp on the starting shooting guard spot next to Jrue Holiday.