Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Posts well-rounded line in defeat
DiVincenzo contributed 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Suns.
DiVincenzo has looked impressive over his previous three outings. He's averaged 15.7 points, 5.0 boards, 3.3 dimes, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game, while shooting 56.8 percent from the field in that time span. Playing at a top-75 level recently, and producing standard-league value on the season, the 23-year old could be in for a solid finish to the season as the Bucks look to hold onto the number-one seed in the Eastern Conference.
