Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Probable Sunday
DiVincenzo (heel) has been upgraded to probable for Sunday's game against the Hawks.
The rookie guard has missed the past five games with right heel soreness. Although it looks as if he'll be able to go Sunday, the move doesn't mean much fantasy wise as DiVincenzo's played just seven combined minutes in his past two appearances, and has failed to crack double-digits scoring since October 29th.
