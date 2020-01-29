DiVincenzo logged 16 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes in Tuesday's 151-131 win over the Wizards.

The Villanova product's numbers were bound to sink upon Eric Bledsoe's return, but DiVincenzo is still producing fantasy-relevant numbers since his return to the bench. He's averaging 11.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals over 10 games in a reserve role.