Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Produces 16 points off the bench
DiVincenzo logged 16 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes in Tuesday's 151-131 win over the Wizards.
The Villanova product's numbers were bound to sink upon Eric Bledsoe's return, but DiVincenzo is still producing fantasy-relevant numbers since his return to the bench. He's averaging 11.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals over 10 games in a reserve role.
