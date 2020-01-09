Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Produces sound line Wednesday
DiVincenzo ended up with eight points (3-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 107-98 victory over the Warriors.
DiVincenzo had a bad shooting night, but perhaps that is somewhat attributed to the situations he found himself in, having to chuck tough three-pointers before the end of both the first and third quarters. The 22-year-old guard was serviceable as a replacement for the injured Eric Bledsoe and should continue to strive, but with fewer minutes as now both Bledsoe and Wesley Matthews make up the Bucks' starting backcourt.
