DiVincenzo compiled 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt), seven rebounds and four assists across 27 minutes in Thursday's 110-96 loss to the Raptors.

DiVincenzo plays a critical role in ht offense during Jrue Holiday's absence, which has now extended to six games. Although the guard has started every game this season, his elevated usage without Holiday has positively affected his numbers. A combo of DiVincenzo, Bryn Forbes and D.J. Augustin will steady the backcourt until Holiday can return.