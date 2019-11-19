DiVincenzo tallied a season-high 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go with four rebounds, four assists and three steals in 29 minutes Monday in the Bucks' 115-101 win over the Bulls.

DiVincenzo made a limited impact in his first start in place of the injured Khris Middleton (quadriceps) on Nov. 14, but he's recovered swiftly with double-digit-scoring and multi-steal performances in both of his last two outings. The Bucks will likely turn to a number of wings to help cover Middleton's minutes, but DiVincenzo seemingly holds the most fantasy value of all the replacement options at the moment.