Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Questionable for Sunday
DiVincenzo (heel) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Sixers, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
DiVincenzo missed Friday's game against the Heat but has a chance to return to action Sunday. The 22-year-old missed over two months due to the same injury earlier this season, but it doesn't appear as though he severely aggravated the issue.
More News
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...