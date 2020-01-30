Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Questionable Friday
DiVincenzo is questionable for Friday's action against the Nuggets due to a sprained left ankle.
DiVincenzo has emerged from Tuesday's victory over the Wizards with an injury, and it's possible he sits out for the first time since Jan. 4. If he ends up on the shelf, Sterling Brown could see extra minutes.
