DiVincenzo (quadriceps) is questionable for Thursday's tilt with the Celtics.

After playing a season-high 23 minutes on Tuesday, DiVincenzo appeared on Wednesday's injury report with left quad contusion. It is too early to determine the severity of DiVincenzo's injury, but if he is forced to miss time, Matthew Dellavedova and Sterling Brown may see an increase in minutes.

