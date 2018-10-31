Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Questionable Thursday
DiVincenzo (quadriceps) is questionable for Thursday's tilt with the Celtics.
After playing a season-high 23 minutes on Tuesday, DiVincenzo appeared on Wednesday's injury report with left quad contusion. It is too early to determine the severity of DiVincenzo's injury, but if he is forced to miss time, Matthew Dellavedova and Sterling Brown may see an increase in minutes.
More News
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Scores 15 points from the bench•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Posts nine points, five assists in Friday's win•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Starting Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Scores 12 points in preseason win•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Making debut Thursday•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Plans to make debut Thursday•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...