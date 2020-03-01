DiVincenzo finished with two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3PT), seven rebounds and five assists in Sunday's win over Charlotte.

Starting in place of Khris Middleton again Sunday, DiVincenzo struggled on an afternoon when seemingly every Bucks player other than Giannis Antetkounmpo had an off day. DiVincenzo took just five shots in his 28 minutes of action, and while he provided decent rebounding and assists numbers, he was a disappointment for those who took a flier on him in DFS contests. DiVincenzo also started Friday's blowout win over the Thunder, finishing with seven points, six rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes.