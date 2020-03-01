Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Quiet in second straight start
DiVincenzo finished with two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3PT), seven rebounds and five assists in Sunday's win over Charlotte.
Starting in place of Khris Middleton again Sunday, DiVincenzo struggled on an afternoon when seemingly every Bucks player other than Giannis Antetkounmpo had an off day. DiVincenzo took just five shots in his 28 minutes of action, and while he provided decent rebounding and assists numbers, he was a disappointment for those who took a flier on him in DFS contests. DiVincenzo also started Friday's blowout win over the Thunder, finishing with seven points, six rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes.
More News
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...