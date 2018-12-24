Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Recalled from G League
DiVincenzo was recalled from the G League's Wisconsin Herd to the Bucks on Monday.
DiVincenzo was assigned to the Herd for the first time last week. He played in two games, averaging 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game, impressive all-around lines. He's seen his minutes drop as the season has worn on and will need to play his way back into the rotation before he has much of any fantasy value.
More News
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...