DiVincenzo was recalled from the G League's Wisconsin Herd to the Bucks on Monday.

DiVincenzo was assigned to the Herd for the first time last week. He played in two games, averaging 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game, impressive all-around lines. He's seen his minutes drop as the season has worn on and will need to play his way back into the rotation before he has much of any fantasy value.