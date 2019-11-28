DiVincenzo finished with 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 111-102 victory over the Hawks.

DiVincenzo remained in the starting lineup despite the return of Khris Middleton from injury. Unfortunately, Middleton appears as though he is going to remain in this role for at least the next two games, as part of his management plan. DiVincenzo ended with 12 points in 28 minutes and continues to outplay Wes Matthews. There is a chance he replaces Matthes in the starting lineup once Middleton is back to full speed but we are going to have to wait to see what eventuates.