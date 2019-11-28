Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Remains a starter Wednesday
DiVincenzo finished with 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 111-102 victory over the Hawks.
DiVincenzo remained in the starting lineup despite the return of Khris Middleton from injury. Unfortunately, Middleton appears as though he is going to remain in this role for at least the next two games, as part of his management plan. DiVincenzo ended with 12 points in 28 minutes and continues to outplay Wes Matthews. There is a chance he replaces Matthes in the starting lineup once Middleton is back to full speed but we are going to have to wait to see what eventuates.
More News
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Struggles from deep•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Continues impressive play•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Puts up 15 points in win•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Minimal impact in start•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Moving into starting five•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Thrives coming off bench•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.