DiVincenzo will remain with the Bucks since the sign-and-trade to acquire Bogdan Bogdanovic from the Kings fell through, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The sign-and-trade was reported shortly after the Bucks acquired Jrue Holiday from the Pelicans earlier this week, but Bogdanovic will instead explore his options as a restricted free agent. DiVincenzo averaged 9.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 23.0 minutes last season. The 23-year-old remains in Milwaukee for now, but as the team's best young asset he's a strong bet to be included in additional trade conversations.