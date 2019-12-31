DiVincenzo had just two points, five rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes during Monday's 123-102 victory over Chicago.

DiVincenzo remained in the starting lineup despite the return of Eric Bledsoe. Wes Matthews (thigh) was a late scratch and that afforded DiVincenzo another run with the opening unit. He has been somewhat productive over the past month; however, his value is heavily linked to his high steal rate. He is a chance to remain in the starting lineup, even when Matthews returns. With that being said, he is fine to hold on a 12-team roster if you only need his steals and out of position rebounds.