Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Remains out
DiVincenzo (heel) remains out for Monday's game against Phoenix, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.
DiVincenzo is still nursing a heel injury and is without any sort of timetable to return. The rookie hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Jan. 1.
