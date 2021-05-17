DiVincenzo was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Bulls.
DiVincenzo and the rest of the Bucks' initial starters were scratched from the lineup just before the start of Sunday's game. It's not yet clear whether DiVincenzo will be available off the bench, but Pat Connaughton will join the starting lineup.
