Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Returns to action Monday
DiVincenzo returned for Monday's loss to the Hornets and scored eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 3PT) in 11 minutes off the bench.
The rookie guard had missed the previous five games with a sore right knee, but he returned to the rotation Monday in a slightly reduced role. Expect DiVincenzo to remain one of the primary options at backup shooting guard, and his return will likely equate to fewer minutes for Sterling Brown and/or Matthew Dellavedova going forward.
