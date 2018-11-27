DiVincenzo returned for Monday's loss to the Hornets and scored eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 3PT) in 11 minutes off the bench.

The rookie guard had missed the previous five games with a sore right knee, but he returned to the rotation Monday in a slightly reduced role. Expect DiVincenzo to remain one of the primary options at backup shooting guard, and his return will likely equate to fewer minutes for Sterling Brown and/or Matthew Dellavedova going forward.