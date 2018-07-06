Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Ruled out Friday

DiVincenzo is out for Friday's summer league game against the Pistons due to a right groin strain, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The first-round pick is still expected to take part in pre-game warmups, so there doesn't seem to be serious concern about the injury. His next chance to suit up arrives Sunday against the Mavericks.

Our Latest Stories