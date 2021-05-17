DiVincenzo is unavailable for Sunday's game against the Bulls due to right great toe soreness.
DiVincenzo was a late scratch Sunday, and the team later announced that he won't be available off the bench. It's unlikely that the issue will impact his availability for the start of the playoffs.
