Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Ruled out
DiVincenzo (heel) will not play Friday against Washington, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The rookie will continue to miss time while nursing right heel bursitis. His next chance to play arrives Sunday against Atlanta.
