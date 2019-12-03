Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Scores 11 off bench
DiVincenzo had 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block, and two steals in 19 minuted of a 132-8 win against the Knicks on Monday.
DiVincenzo returned to the bench with Khris Middleton healthy enough to return to the starting line up, but the second year man still managed to fill the box score in his team's blow out win. The Villanova product will likely continue to provide a spark off the bench Wednesday against Detroit.
