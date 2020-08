DiVincenzo finished with 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 11 minutes of a 111-96 win against Orlando on Thursday.

DiVincenzo rebounded from a tough playoff opener to score in double-digits as the Bucks bounced back to even the series. DiVincenzo provides a valuable spark for his team but his play has been inconsistent in the bubble. He'll next take the court in game three on Saturday.