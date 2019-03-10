DiVincenzo ended with 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 18 minutes during Saturday's 131-114 victory over Charlotte.

DiVincenzo scored 11 points in 17 minutes Saturday, his most productive game since back on October 30. He is working his way back from a heel injury but the playing time here was certainly more to do with the nature of the scoreline. He is not worth picking up in any format at this stage.

