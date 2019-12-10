Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Scores 12 in win
DiVincenzo had 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes of a 110-101 win against Orlando on Monday.
DiVincenzo continues to be a solid option off the bench for the Bucks, as he was +11 on the night, the second best mark on the team. The Villanova product has now dropped double-digit point totals in six of his last seven games. He'll continue his role with the second unit against the Pelicans on Wednesday.
