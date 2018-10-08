DiVincenzo tallied 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 19 minutes during Sunday's 125-107 preseason victory over the Timberwolves.

DiVencenzo has struggled with his shot over the previous two games and certainly looks a long way from delivering any fantasy relevance outside of dynasty leagues. He will struggle to make the rotation come opening night and should be left on waivers everywhere.

