Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Scores 12 points in preseason win
DiVincenzo tallied 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 19 minutes during Sunday's 125-107 preseason victory over the Timberwolves.
DiVencenzo has struggled with his shot over the previous two games and certainly looks a long way from delivering any fantasy relevance outside of dynasty leagues. He will struggle to make the rotation come opening night and should be left on waivers everywhere.
More News
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.