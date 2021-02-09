DiVincenzo contributed 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks in the Bucks' 125-112 victory over the Nuggets on Monday.
DiVincenzo stuffed the stat sheet Monday and recorded a new season-high block total. Over the Bucks' current five-game winning streak, the guard is shooting 50 percent from three. Expect the third-year player to see an increased role on offense if Jrue Holiday is to miss more time due to safety protocols.
