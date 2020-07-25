DiVincenzo dialed up 13 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), three rebounds, three steals and one assist in 22 minutes during Saturday's 131-123 win over the Kings.

DiVincenzo turned in a well-rounded line and continues to solidify himself as a key reserve for the Bucks. Eric Bledsoe (illness) could be set to return sooner rather than later, but DiVincenzo is capable of filling in at multiple positions. As such, he's likely to keep earning quality minutes so long as he's playing at such a high level.